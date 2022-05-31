“And he just buy motor sha” – Reactions as Pere Egbi’s alleged sugar mummy gets revealed

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Renowned journalist Jackson Ude has sparked outrage on social media after alleging that Big Brother Naija’s’shine ya eyes’ finalist, Pere Egbi, is having an affair with Kogi Fist Lady, Rashida Bello.

Jackson Ude questioned why the reality star was always around the First Lady in a now-deleted tweet.

Rashida Bello
He claimed that Pere and Rashida Bello are lovers, and that they have been spotted several times at the Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Jackson Ude added that the gist making rounds is that Rashida had gifted Egbi N5 million naira when they first met.

“Why is #BBNaija Pere Egbi all over the place with Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello? Gist around Abuja says that they are lovers. Egbi and Mrs Bello are said to have been sighted severally at the Hilton Hotel Abuja. The gist is that when they first met, First Lady gifted Egbi N5 million”.

Some reactions;

