“We don’t do fairly used” – Pere slams critics calling his SUV a second-hand

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actor, Pere Egbi has chastised critics who refer to his brand new SUV as second-hand

Recall that the BBNaija star has taken to the popular image sharing app, Instagram to disclose that he had gotten a brand new ride.

Pere shared a clip flaunting his noir colored new ride as he showing all and sundry the interior of the SUV which looked new with leather still covering the Lexus seats.

After some online critics called the car a second hand, Pere took to his Twitter page to lambast the critics as he stated that he doesn’t do fairly used; if it isn’t a brand new car, he wouldn’t accept it.

