TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s…

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo…

“We don’t do fairly used” – Pere slams critics calling his SUV a second-hand

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actor, Pere Egbi has chastised critics who refer to his brand new SUV as second-hand
Recall that the BBNaija star has taken to the popular image sharing app, Instagram to disclose that he had gotten a brand new ride.

Pere shared a clip flaunting his noir colored new ride as he showing all and sundry the interior of the SUV which looked new with leather still covering the Lexus seats.

After some online critics called the car a second hand, Pere took to his Twitter page to lambast the critics as he stated that he doesn’t do fairly used; if it isn’t a brand new car, he wouldn’t accept it.

READ ALSO

Pere splashes millions on brand new SUV (Video)

I’ll [email protected] a Mopol in Lagos one day – Pere blows hot

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo says as she…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland thrown at him…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“We don’t do fairly used” – Pere slams critics calling his SUV…

2baba tattoos names of his seven kids on his arm (Video)

Bobrisky fumes, replies after Sabinus called him a ‘senior man’

Pere splashes millions on brand new SUV (Video)

Bobrisky speaks on N450M house-warming party after reports on the mansion being…

Poor christians are those who continue to sin and don’t pay tithe- Redeemed…

“She bought a gun to kill her ex, Olakunle Churchill” Kemi Olunloyo spills dirts…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More