Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

Annie Idibia, a Nollywood actress, has responded to claims that she unfollowed her husband, 2Face, on the image-sharing platform Instagram.

This comes after the mother of two allegedly unfollowed her husband after receiving a cryptic note in which she claimed there had been a mixup.

Annie Idibia confirmed in a new Instagram story that she never unfollowed 2face, but rather that it was a platform glitch that caused her to lose some followers.

“Jesuuuuuuuu 0000000.

Na so una like bad news

Na wa 000 !!!! Simple instagram glitch una don create story !!!!

Nigerian bloggers I hail!!

Make una no dey make innocent lovers of both a guy n I jump 0000!!” she wrote.

