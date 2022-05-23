Blessing Okoro goes emotional as she marks 33rd birthday

Blessing Okoro, a relationship adviser and businesswoman, celebrates her 33rd birthday in dazzling attire.

The specialist, who has recently recalled a horrible experience in her life, becomes emotional as she writes a note to herself.

Blessing Okoro is overcome with emotion as she celebrates her 33rd birthday.

Blessing Okoro celebrated her birthday by posting a stunning photo on Instagram, emphasizing how proud she has built herself to this point.