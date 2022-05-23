Blessing Okoro goes emotional as she marks 33rd birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro, a relationship adviser and businesswoman, celebrates her 33rd birthday in dazzling attire.

The specialist, who has recently recalled a horrible experience in her life, becomes emotional as she writes a note to herself.

Blessing Okoro is overcome with emotion as she celebrates her 33rd birthday.

Blessing Okoro celebrated her birthday by posting a stunning photo on Instagram, emphasizing how proud she has built herself to this point.

“I swear words fail me.
Emotions just running down😭.
Hummmmmmmmm.
Divine speed, I am the definition of what GOD cannot do does not exist.

I am 33 years today and very proud of my life journey.
Celebrate with me today
23rd may 1989 Blessingceo was born
Gemini ♊️ we bold and fearless,” she wrote.

