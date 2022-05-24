TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky was recently involved in a serious clash with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

This is coming shortly after Bobrisky slammed Tonto for promising to deal with investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Bobrisky while slamming Tonto, stated that she cannot do anything because she is currently broke.

He also claimed that Tonto Dikeh is ungrateful after everything he did for her in Dubai.

According to Bobrisky, Tonto was arrested in Dubai over possession of w33d and he had to risk a huge deal just to stay by her side and help her through the case.

He further alleged that no man stays with Tonto Dikeh because she is allegedly bitter.

He went ahead to share a screenshot of their previous chat where Tonto referred to him as her heaven on Earth.

See screenshots below:

