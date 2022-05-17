Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from kissing husband…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a bride’s mother stopped her daughter from kissing.

Apparently, the bride and her groom were kissing at the wedding and the mother thought the kiss had lasted for too long.

She quickly dashed to the stage and shove them off each other.

The video has sparked reactions on social media as Nigerians share their opinions on the incident.

Ada Jacob wrote:
“This is what my mother can do. She is so churchy ehh. I fit no kiss at all on that day”.

Jerry Dave added:
“Haa. Why will you stop them from kissing? They have already tied the knot. Please allow them enjoy their wedding. Don’t ruin the moment.”

