Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibuna, popularly known as Funnybone has accused veteran movie icon, Genevieve Nnaji of abandoning him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the heartbroken comedian penned an open letter to the Nollywood star who clocked a new age yesterday, 3rd May.

He also reminded her of the dinner she promised him but failed to fulfill it, regardless, he affirmed that he has forgiven her.

Sharing a photo of Genevieve, Funnybone wrote:

“Dear Genny,

I write today after a very long time. I hope this letter meets you well. I write with my golden pen of love and care garnished with smile and tenderness. Oh my Genny, you abandoned me? Genny’m why???

Happy birthday all the same😁. As you read this, My love for you is on another trajectory, heading to a destination unknown.

Genny’m Happy birthday again. Nwanyi Oma. Haaaa Nwanyi oma not even the dinner you promised me🥺. Oh Genny you wash me shaaaaa. But I forgive you.

Yours faithfully

Xoxo

Your once upon a time Boo.

Drops pen 🖊

@genevievennaji”

