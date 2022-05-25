Crossdresser spotted catwalking along the road with short gown (Video)

TikTok skit maker and crossdresser popularly known as macmillan was spotted recently catwalking on a street with a short gown.

In the video that is trending on social media, he was spotted leaving his house and catwalking to a car that was parked on the street.

The video has been subject to controversy since it was dropped as some Nigerians criticized him for rocking a short gown.

However, some people applauded him while noting that he is a good skit maker.

See people’s reactions on the video:

@officialdebbie_d said : ” He’s an amazing guy💙, love his skits.

@mcnotindome said : ” why you de promote these thing? ”

@nx_cutie added: ” my favorite tiktoker “.

@cutekikani said :’ it is well.

@annapredestinate : ” he wore those shoes graciously! Wow!!

