TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays…

Crossdresser spotted catwalking along the road with short gown (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

TikTok skit maker and crossdresser popularly known as macmillan was spotted recently catwalking on a street with a short gown.

In the video that is trending on social media, he was spotted leaving his house and catwalking to a car that was parked on the street.

The video has been subject to controversy since it was dropped as some Nigerians criticized him for rocking a short gown.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky multimillion naira mansion allegedly up for sale,…

If you claim you hate him, who are the 4.2m people following…

However, some people applauded him while noting that he is a good skit maker.

See people’s reactions on the video:

@officialdebbie_d said : ” He’s an amazing guy💙, love his skits.

@mcnotindome said : ” why you de promote these thing? ”

@nx_cutie added: ” my favorite tiktoker “.

@cutekikani said :’ it is well.

@annapredestinate : ” he wore those shoes graciously! Wow!!

See video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws marries…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

Pregnant wife confronts husband’s side chick over affair with her husband

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

“The wife of a king” – Yul Edochie storms his first and second wife’s Instagram…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Woman whose neck mysteriously started bending backwards, shares heartbreaking…

24-year-old lady killed by her boyfriend for calling off their relationship of…

Why I want to do away with Bobrisky – Tonto Dikeh finally opens up

Crossdresser spotted catwalking along the road with short gown (Video)

Woman drags husband to court for calling her a snake, says she’s no longer…

Herbalist impregnates female customer, clashes with her husband over baby’s…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More