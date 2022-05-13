“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what she wears in place of panties (Video)

Nkechi Blessing , a Nigerian actress continues social media drama as she shows off what she wears in place of pants.

Recall that the thespian’s ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, took to social media to claim that he dumped her because of her bad hygiene?

He revealed that she wears a pant for three days and finds brushing her teeth difficult. Nkechi added that she hasn’t worn a pair of pants since she was 18.

Nkechi Blessing recently showed off the bodysuit she wears instead of panties during an IG live session with Daddy Freeze.

She admitted that she usually dips her finger into her [email protected] and puts it inside her mouth to demonstrate her cleanliness.

Watch the video below to learn more;