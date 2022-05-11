TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child –…

Genevieve Nnaji’s medical condition wasn’t caused by drug abuse – Stella Dimokokorkus sheds light

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Contrary to reports that Genevieve Nnaji, an actress and single mother of one, is suffering from a mental health problem caused on by drug abuse, German-based Nigerian blogger and journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus has debunked the claims and shed more light.

Stella Dimokorkus addressed the issue in a lengthy Instagram post, confirming that the actress is battling a medical condition that has been going on for some time, but not one involving drug abuse, as viral reported.

She emphasized that it is a medical condition that needs love and prayers.

READ ALSO

‘I will love you forever’ – Tonto Dikeh tells Genevieve…

Genevieve Nnaji finally breaks silence on being hospitalized…

According to her, she has been in talks with some of Genevieve Nnaji’s close friends for a long time and they have been working hard to ensure the story of her medical condition did not get into the wrong hands.

Read Stella Dimokokorkus’s account below:

“Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji needs love and prayers to overcome what she is going through and not breaking news to allege that she is down becos of drugs overuse. OMG THIS IS SO WRONG”

“I have been in the know of the MEDICAL CONDITION that she is going through

but decided to let it be until she is better”.

“I have been discussing with some of her close from way back and we were wondering what would happen if the info gets into the wrong hands and they decide to run with lies without investigating”.

“Just yesterday I decided I would not do the story and let her heal first and next thing I see is breaking news that she is on drugs with a supposed nurse confirming it. …. Would a real nurse who works in the US where the law works st#pidly come out to confirm such sensitive info riddled with lies instead of protecting by keeping quiet? Whoever you are I pray you lose your license to practice any kind of nursing”

“Pray for Genevieve to come out of what she is going through and may God forgive those of you who are already slamming her online. .. DID YOU SEE A DOCTORS REPORT SAYING SHE TOOK DRUGS?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife of Mercy…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady helps Yahoo boyfriend to scam White man, she speaks with American accent…

Yul Edochie under fire for involving their teenage daughter in the marital…

Man reportedly sends newly-wedded wife back to her father’s house because she…

Genevieve Nnaji’s medical condition wasn’t caused by drug abuse – Stella…

Doctor who was allegedly sent by Apostle Suleiman to kill Stephanie Otobo,…

Yul Edochie allegedly planning to label post about 2nd wife and their child as a…

‘I will love you forever’ – Tonto Dikeh tells Genevieve Nnaji

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More