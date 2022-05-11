Genevieve Nnaji’s medical condition wasn’t caused by drug abuse – Stella Dimokokorkus sheds light

Contrary to reports that Genevieve Nnaji, an actress and single mother of one, is suffering from a mental health problem caused on by drug abuse, German-based Nigerian blogger and journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus has debunked the claims and shed more light.

Stella Dimokorkus addressed the issue in a lengthy Instagram post, confirming that the actress is battling a medical condition that has been going on for some time, but not one involving drug abuse, as viral reported.

She emphasized that it is a medical condition that needs love and prayers.

According to her, she has been in talks with some of Genevieve Nnaji’s close friends for a long time and they have been working hard to ensure the story of her medical condition did not get into the wrong hands.

Read Stella Dimokokorkus’s account below: