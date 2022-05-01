“How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend” – Laura Ikeji reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Laura Ikeji, a multi-brand influencer, has revealed how her husband, former professional footballer Christopher Ogbonna Kanu, cheated on her with her best friend.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Lagos, she shared this concerning revelation.

According to the mother of two, her husband had an affair with her closest friend when they were dating.

Meanwhile, A rumour is making the rounds that award winning singer, Burna Boy broke up with his British singer ex girlfriend, Stefflon Don because she has a son.

According to reports, the British singer and the Grammy winning singer parted ways after he found out that she had a son.

Burna Boy had previously reacted to reports that he had dumped the British rapper and girlfriend Stefflon Don for famous fashion entrepreneur Delicia Cordon.

