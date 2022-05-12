How people almost tore my clothe at an event – Bobrisky recounts escape story

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, has taken to social media to recount his experience at a Lagos event.

The self-proclaimed Mummy of Lagos, who has been flooding Instagram with videos and photos from the event, described how enthralled guests were while staring at her.

If excessive staring could rip a person’s clothing apart, she claims she would have returned naked.

She wrote in the now-deleted post:

“If to look person they tear cloth I should have come back home naked yesterday damn… just look at those people behind me 😂😂😂😂😂them wan use look finish me.”

See photo of the guests staring at Bob below:

In other news; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s Vice President, has given a taxi driver GH20,000 (N1,103,000) as a token of his kindness for his honesty.

Kwesi Ackon, the driver, returned GH8,400 (N440,000) to a passenger who had forgotten his money in the taxi.

