How people almost tore my clothe at an event – Bobrisky recounts escape story

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, has taken to social media to recount his experience at a Lagos event.
The self-proclaimed Mummy of Lagos, who has been flooding Instagram with videos and photos from the event, described how enthralled guests were while staring at her.
If excessive staring could rip a person’s clothing apart, she claims she would have returned naked.
She wrote in the now-deleted post:
“If to look person they tear cloth I should have come back home naked yesterday damn… just look at those people behind me 😂😂😂😂😂them wan use look finish me.”
See photo of the guests staring at Bob below:
In other news; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s Vice President, has given a taxi driver GH20,000 (N1,103,000) as a token of his kindness for his honesty.
Kwesi Ackon, the driver, returned GH8,400 (N440,000) to a passenger who had forgotten his money in the taxi.
