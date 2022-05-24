TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his…

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment about…

“Why you are ruined as a Tonto Dikeh Fan” – Kemi Olunloyo drops bomb

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kemi Olunloyo, a retired journalist, goes after Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh in a new way, attacking both her and her fans.

Taking to Twitter, the ex journalist, who has had a series of blasts and counterblasts with the controversial thespian, stated that any Tonto Dikeh fan is already ruined and requires counseling for his/her mental health.

She further discouraged people from looking up to what she described as loud clout, classless Nollywood urchins who would only influence them with bad behaviours.

READ ALSO

‘Stop bleaching your son’s skin, it’s dangerous’ – Fans…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as Bobrisky shares rare photo of her in…

According to Kemi, these Nollywood actresses seem to have forgotten that the internet never forgets and their children will surely see the havocs they caused in no time.

The tweet reads:

“If you are a Tonto Dikeh fan. Your life is already ruined. Sought counseling for your #mentalhealth Avoid loud clout, classless Nollywood urchins who influence bad behavior. These female domestic animals have young children 👶🏽 and seem to forget that the internet never forgets.”

See the tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s new wife…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his wife helped him…

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment about marriage to…

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Why you are ruined as a Tonto Dikeh Fan” – Kemi Olunloyo drops bomb

‘Stop bleaching your son’s skin, it’s dangerous’ – Fans blasts Tonto Dikeh

Portable excited as he bags two nominations for 2022 Headies Awards

Leaked video of Bobrisky allegedly evading his creditors after they stormed his…

Popular TikToker Oscar Brown reportedly poisoned to death by best friend

“The wife of a king” – Yul Edochie storms his first and second wife’s Instagram…

You look like man…Your girlfriend fine pass me? – Boma, Beatrice trade words at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More