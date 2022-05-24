“Why you are ruined as a Tonto Dikeh Fan” – Kemi Olunloyo drops bomb

Kemi Olunloyo, a retired journalist, goes after Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh in a new way, attacking both her and her fans.

Taking to Twitter, the ex journalist, who has had a series of blasts and counterblasts with the controversial thespian, stated that any Tonto Dikeh fan is already ruined and requires counseling for his/her mental health.

She further discouraged people from looking up to what she described as loud clout, classless Nollywood urchins who would only influence them with bad behaviours.

According to Kemi, these Nollywood actresses seem to have forgotten that the internet never forgets and their children will surely see the havocs they caused in no time.

The tweet reads:

“If you are a Tonto Dikeh fan. Your life is already ruined. Sought counseling for your #mentalhealth Avoid loud clout, classless Nollywood urchins who influence bad behavior. These female domestic animals have young children 👶🏽 and seem to forget that the internet never forgets.”

See the tweet below: