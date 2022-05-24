“I told her I’m not a lesbian” – Bobrisky says as he leaks bedroom video of Tonto Dikeh touching him (Video)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed how he would always tell Tonto Dikeh that he is not a lesbian.

The self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ revealed this via his Instagram page while dragging the actress to filth.

He shared a video of the actress touching his ‘bre$ts’ and claimed that she was always trying to do that to him. He however made it clear that he’s not lesbian.

Sharing the video on his page, Bobrisky said;

“Even from the video na she dey touch me first. I told her I’m not a lesbian. I don’t like girls.”

Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh have been dragging themselves for a while now and spilling details about their shady movements in the past.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cd6WajHIKOV7U1ngh-3fI_au63AAmEYM3Ar1uI0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=