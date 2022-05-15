Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old lover

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

In the midst of her feud with her ex-husband, Korra Obidi, the former has released a video in which she attempts to prove that the latter cheated on her.

This follows Dr Dean’s accusation that Korra Obidi slept with popular musicians Peruzzi and Slimcase while she was pregnant. Korra Obidi discloses a bedroom video of her ex-husband, Justin Dean, and his 19-year-old lover.

Reacting, Korra Obidi who’s also accusing Dean of cheating on her with his 19-year-old Brazilian lover took to her Instagram story to share a video of the lady kissing him passionately on the head.

The lady has been identified as Gabby.

Watch the video below;

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

