Korra Obidi’s sister reads out the message Justin Dean sent to her, weeks after calling off marriage to Korra

Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy has revealed the message her sister’s Oyibo husband, Justin Dean sent to her through his lawyers.

The marital issues between Korra Obidi and her husband has been making headlines ever since Justin broke the news.

Moments ago, Korra’s sister, Nancy, went live on Facebook to reveal the content of a letter Justin sent to her through his lawyer in Nigeria.

According to Nancy, Justin Dean, Korra’s husband, is a narcissistic man who bullies a person into silence so you won’t fight back.

She said,

“You can imagine that Justin got a lawyer in Nigeria to shut me up. The moment i joined Facebook to defend my sister he got scared because he knows that if I and family opens our mouth it is over for him.

“He sent a letter to me through a Nigerian lawyer, Dr. Onyinyechi Ikpeazu. According to the letter they are demanding me to cease and desist from all forms of derogatory remarks against their client, Justin Dean”.