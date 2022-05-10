TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their…

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in…

Korra Obidi’s sister reads out the message Justin Dean sent to her, weeks after calling off marriage to Korra

Entertainment
By Shalom

Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy has revealed the message her sister’s Oyibo husband, Justin Dean sent to her through his lawyers.

The marital issues between Korra Obidi and her husband has been making headlines ever since Justin broke the news.

Moments ago, Korra’s sister, Nancy, went live on Facebook to reveal the content of a letter Justin sent to her through his lawyer in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi fumes, berates trolls who insinuated she married…

This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have…

According to Nancy, Justin Dean, Korra’s husband, is a narcissistic man who bullies a person into silence so you won’t fight back.

She said,

“You can imagine that Justin got a lawyer in Nigeria to shut me up. The moment i joined Facebook to defend my sister he got scared because he knows that if I and family opens our mouth it is over for him.

“He sent a letter to me through a Nigerian lawyer, Dr. Onyinyechi Ikpeazu. According to the letter they are demanding me to cease and desist from all forms of derogatory remarks against their client, Justin Dean”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife of Mercy…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s…

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have evidence – Korra…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Korra Obidi’s sister reads out the message Justin Dean sent to her, weeks…

Why Ghanaian men do not want to get into a relationship with me – Yvonne…

“I’m still on my knees begging my mummy” – Lady who…

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Why I decided to avoid Basketmouth – Comedian AY finally spills

‘It is an old video, my family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More