TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays…

Lady currently battling for her life after stuffing cotton wool into her body to stop her period

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian woman is currently battling for her life in a state hospital over genital complications she caused herself.

Twitter user, Dr. Chinonso Egemba, who shared her story, narrated that the lady stuffed cotton wool into her pr*va.te part to stop blood from flowing as she was on her period so that she could attend an urgent meeting.

He revealed that she left some pieces inside which are now causing life-threatening complications.

READ ALSO

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in…

16-yr-old girl arrested for stealing three-day-old baby from…

He tweeted;

“Heard a chilling story about a lady who need to stop her period urgently. Had an appointment, Stuffed cotton wool into her v*gina to stem the flow, forgot some pieces inside. That piece ended up infected and infection spread to her blood stream. Currently battling for her life.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws marries…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

Pregnant wife confronts husband’s side chick over affair with her husband

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

“The wife of a king” – Yul Edochie storms his first and second wife’s Instagram…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Boy with rare eyes breaks down in tears as he shares horrible message he…

Woman whose neck mysteriously started bending backwards, shares heartbreaking…

24-year-old lady killed by her boyfriend for calling off their relationship of…

Why I want to do away with Bobrisky – Tonto Dikeh finally opens up

Crossdresser spotted catwalking along the road with short gown (Video)

Woman drags husband to court for calling her a snake, says she’s no longer…

Herbalist impregnates female customer, clashes with her husband over baby’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More