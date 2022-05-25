Lady currently battling for her life after stuffing cotton wool into her body to stop her period

A Nigerian woman is currently battling for her life in a state hospital over genital complications she caused herself.

Twitter user, Dr. Chinonso Egemba, who shared her story, narrated that the lady stuffed cotton wool into her pr*va.te part to stop blood from flowing as she was on her period so that she could attend an urgent meeting.

He revealed that she left some pieces inside which are now causing life-threatening complications.

He tweeted;

“Heard a chilling story about a lady who need to stop her period urgently. Had an appointment, Stuffed cotton wool into her v*gina to stem the flow, forgot some pieces inside. That piece ended up infected and infection spread to her blood stream. Currently battling for her life.”