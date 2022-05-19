Lady in tears as her relationship of ten years crashes (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Queen Ijeoma Emmanuel also known as choco_qwen on tiktok has broken down in tears while opening up about her crashed relationship.

In a video which quickly went viral, she revealed that it has been three weeks since her relationship of ten years hit the rocks.

“it’s been three weeks my ten years relationship ended”, she lamented.

Queen was seen covering her teary eyes with her palm while Zevia’s “life, I’m over you” played in the background.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians in the comment section sympathized with the lady and shared their own experiences in past relationships.

Bukola commented:
“My ex girlfriend shattered my heart too after many years of dating”.

Promise also added:
“This is why I’m scared of getting into a relationship”.

See TikTok video below:

