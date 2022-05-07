TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Morenike has taken to Twitter to share her experience with a man at a restaurant.

According to Morenike who shared the experience via her official Twitter handle, she was sitting at a restaurant when a man approached her.

As he got closer to her table, he asked her if she came with someone or if she’s single.

Responding to the question, Morenike replied that she’s single, while expecting him to make a move.

However, the man quickly took the chair which was in front of her and moved away from her.

She narrated,

“A man in a restaurant asked me “Are you single?. And I happily replied “yes”. Then he took away the extra chair in front of me.😭”

