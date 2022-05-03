Lagos Building Collapse: Tenant narrates how he escaped death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A tenant of the three-story building in Ebute Metta, Lagos, that collapsed on Sunday has narrated how he escaped death.

Engineer Adegoke Ogunbabi, who escaped without injury while speaking to reporters on Monday, May 2, said he was asleep in his bedroom on the last floor when the building collapsed.

He said,

“I was on my bed when the building collapsed. I normally do exercise because I had a spinal cord injury. God was my Saviour. I slept around 7pm.

A neighbour called me but I didn’t pick up the call because I hate disturbance while sleeping. Someone else called me around 9.30pm. I was hearing some sound and noticed that the building was collapsing.

I was naked. I didn’t entertain fear. I was determined that whatever God wishes would happen. I was assuring myself that I would be safe and God did it. Someone came to rescue me”. He said.

Speaking further, Ogunlabi disclosed that the landlord didn’t live in the building and that he was saddened by the catastrophe that claimed the lives of his neighbours.

“I feel bad that some people died, especially a young man called David. He always played with me,” he added.

