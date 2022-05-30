Laide bakare tackles critics attributing her achievements to ‘Kpekus’ as she reveals her true source of wealth

Popular actress, Laide Bakare has replied trolls who claim that her success are results of sugar daddies who are sponsoring her.

Recall that the actress made headlines after she splashed millions of naira on acquiring two exotic SUVs and also acquired a mansion that must have cost millions of naira.

The actress tackled those saying that her achievements were as a result of her being in amorous relationships with men who are sponsoring her; according to her, her success is a result of her preparations, hard-work and learning from failures.

She informed critics that she doesn’t have a boyfriend and what holds her focus are her business and her children.

Sharing images of her new whip on her Instagram page, Laide Bakare wrote:

