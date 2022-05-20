TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 36-year old man, Kingsley Essien, has been arrested for allegedly [email protected] his wife to Mali for [email protected]

It was gathered that the father of one also sold their 2-year-old son for N600,000.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said the suspect was arrested following the report lodged at Agbara divisional headquarters by the suspect’s wife, Bright Essien.

“Essien reported that sometime in October 2021, her husband, Kingsley, informed her that he had secured a job for her in Bamako Mali, and that he has assisted many people to that country for greener pastures before.

She explained further that been her husband, she didn’t suspect any foul play until she got to Mali only to discover that she has been sold to human [email protected] cartel headed by a woman at the rate of N1.4million.

While in Mali, she was forced into [email protected], but later find her way to Nigeria embassy in Bamako where she was assisted back to Nigeria. On getting to Nigeria, she discovered that her two years old son in care of her husband is nowhere to be found.

The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and also confessed further that he sold the two year old son to somebody at the rate of N600k,” the statement reads.

