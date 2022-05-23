TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his…

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy…

Man sparks reactions as he throws birthday party at the c*metery (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man has sparked mixed reactions from netizens as he throws his birthday party at a c*metery.
The morrbid event has is now making the rounds on the internet as the man chose to celebrate this year’s birthday at the cemetery.

The viral video is reported to have been captured somewhere in Ghana.

The celebrant could be seen all smiles while surrounded by his friends and loved ones, with a table laden with refreshments and cakes.
Those who turned up for the event could all be seen donning white clothes.

READ ALSO

Ngozi Ezeonu marks 57th birthday with ageless photos

Blessing Okoro goes emotional as she marks 33rd birthday

The reason why he had decided to throw a party at a ceemmeeetery is yet to be established, netizens have however speculated that it could have been for rittuuaals reasons.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s new wife…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his wife helped him…

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy speculations

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger…

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment about marriage to…

Embattled man seeks advice over girlfriend who finds it difficult to say…

Man who spent 16 years studying ritualism claims Davido is one, reveals why…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man sparks reactions as he throws birthday party at the c*metery (video)

“She don wound all her kind” – Lady stirs reactions as she says only…

“Be careful who you have a child with” – Tega Dominic shades ex-husband as…

Ngozi Ezeonu marks 57th birthday with ageless photos

Nkechi Blessing excited after anonymous fan placed her on N1m monthly allowance

Blessing Okoro goes emotional as she marks 33rd birthday

Alex Unusual, Ozo, and others, storm AY Makun’s house to celebrate child…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More