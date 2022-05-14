Man who joined company as security guard becomes manager, shares his success story

Agata Joseph, a young man who began his career as a security guard, has detailed how he rose through the ranks to become a successful car sales manager.

The 22-year-old Kenyan said his life journey began after completing Form Four in 2018 and being unable to continue his education due to a lack of funds.

Agata resorted to looking for odd jobs, so he left the village to look for work in Nairobi.

Even as a security guard, he admitted that finding a meaningful job was difficult.

According to Agata, a manager informed him that there was a car showroom around Kiambu road which needed a night shift guard.

“Most security companies rejected me due to my age and height. I was lucky that, in 2020, Intercity Security gave me a job after pleading with them. “He asked whether I would accept the job and I said yes even though the distance was too long for me because I stay in Githurai 44 and the assignment was on Kiambu road,” he said.

He explained that things were so tough that he would have chosen any job that came his way no matter the pay or on-job demands.

The huge change in his life started in 2021 when he was moved from the security man and made the car detailer at the company.

He was so dedicated and passionate that it earned him favours with his employer who promoted him seven months later to the role of a stock manager at the car yard.

The man added;