Many of you Cross dressers are wack – Bobrisky schools his colleagues

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian transvestite, has stated that some cross-dressers in Nigeria are wack in their cross-dressing game.
The male-barbie took to Instagram to chastise his colleagues for still dressing like men. He then went on to give great advice on how to look more “girly.”
Bobrisky’s post reads;
I am not shading anyone, but many of you cross-dressers look wack.
Below are the first steps you should do to be a girl.
1) Hormone therapy: You have to kill all man muscle and veins in your bdy.
i) Work on your voice, meet a good doctor there is something they need to cut out to loosen it to sound more feminine.
ii) get a laser done to stop hair growth from your beards, armpit, chest etc.
2) Surgiries : Liposuction to enhance your body.
All this so called Cross-dressers i See around still look like a man. The funniest part is when they open their mouth. Damn.
