Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Kemi has narrated sad story of how her cousin lost her life after her husband hit her in the stomach.

According to Kemi, her late cousin has been going through domestic violence in the hands of her husband who made her lose her eye last year.

Kemi said her cousin remained with him until he hit her in the stomach, and she subsequently died from the hit.

Kemi tweeted,

“My cousin passed on last night. Her husband hit her in the stomach at the beginning of the year & she didn’t get back up till she passed. It wasn’t the first time. Last year he beat her so bad she lost an eye & stayed with one. Even then, she stayed with him till he killed her”.

