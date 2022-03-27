TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘The lady I have made plans to marry says she won’t marry me again because I’m short’ – Man shares sad story

By Ezie Innocent

A young man revealed his sad story on social media, and it has attracted a lot of attention.

According to this man, he met a lady with whom he was having a good time, and they have even made plans to marry.

However, the lady’s attitude suddenly changed when she began ignoring him. This lady even told him she can no longer marry him because he was too short.

On the popular social media platform, Facebook, he posted this sad story, which reads:

“Pls hide my id
Aunty Abena, pls good evening.
Tanx for the good job u have been doing. I am broken hearted and sometimes I feel I don’t belong on this planet earth. I met this lady on this platform, everything was ok.
We even planned getting married next year. All of a sudden, this lady started complaining about my height, she is always like, “u are short, your 2300 salary is too small, you can’t take care of me”.
Suddenly she started giving me attitude by not picking my calls. Ladies at times make short guys feel we are not human at all”

