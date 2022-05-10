Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife of Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Adekaz leaks chat with husband

First wife of Mercy Aigbe‘s new husband, Adekaz has spilled more details about the relationship between her husband and Mercy.

The heartbroken wife who recently slammed Mercy Aigbe and her husband for posting photos inside her matrimonial home, shared her conversation with Adekaz.

She claimed that before marriage, Adekaz always referred to Mercy Aigbe as a wh 0re who means nothing to him.

However, despite all the insults he hurled at her, he went ahead to marry her and still bring her into their matrimonial home.

Sharing her chats with husband, Adekaz, she warned them to stop living together in her matrimonial home and also sharing photos inside the home.

She insisted that she was going to take more drastic actions if they do not call themselves to order.

See screenshots below,