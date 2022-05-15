My entire look is worth over 100k USD — BBN’s Ifuennada addresses critics of her costume to the AMVCAs

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, 2022, took place on Saturday night, May 14 in Lagos, with the crème de la crème of society in attendance.

Celebrities wore bold outfits to the event, and some of their choices had fans talking long after the show had ended.

Ifu Ennada, a BBNaija star, and her outfit made headlines after some netizens who policed her ‘fashion’ deemed it a failure, but she fired back at them.

According to the reality TV star, her outfit cost a whopping $100,000, and she claims that anyone who does not have at least $10,000 in their domiciliary account has no right to criticize her dress.

Sharing the photo, she wrote;

First of all, I want to thank everyone who saw and understood the creativity and beauty in my AMVCA Transformer Look last night. Now to those Cret!ns who wrote [email protected] about my Look or intentionally posted my Look just to bash me, here’s what I have to say; 1) My entire look is worth over 100k USD… Yes you read that right! So if you don’t have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you’re a broke a$s. 2) My Look was designed and styled by the King of Fashion @tiannahsplacempire , a woman who’s well ahead of her time and dominates in a country where people think only simple basic red carpet dresses deserve to be called “Best Dressed”, so, if you’ve never crossed the border, infact if you’ve never gone beyond African Countries, if all you know about advanced countries is what you see on Africa Magic, DO NOT SPEAK ON MY DRESS‼️ 3) Lastly, I am not one to please anyone, I always mind my business and I always do what I want because I really don’t give a fuqq about most people. I wanted to scatter everywhere and so far, I think I did just that, so if your existence hasn’t shook the internet at any point in your mis- [email protected] life, if all you do is sit in a god for [email protected] cubicle and h8te on how people choose to live their lives, DO NOT SPEAK ON MY DRESS‼️ PS: The mission was not to win best Dressed, but to bring Met Gala to AMVCA and I DID JUST THAT.

See more photos of the outfit below;