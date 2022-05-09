BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada slams ‘broke’ people trolling her for wearing see-through dress

Ifu Ennada, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has dragged trolls who were targeting her because of her fashion choices.

The reality star who recently flaunted her curves in a sheer see-through figure-hugging dress that had everyone talking.

The entrepreneur stated on her Instagram story that broke people with horrible lives troll others.

“Some of you will say I broke shame trolls but the truth is… I have never seen a rich person troll. Only broke people with miserable lives have time to scrutinize other people’s post just for the sake of writing terrible things about them. Rich people are too busy for that kind of shit,” she wrote.

