Native doctor spotted preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds online has captured the moment a native doctor reportedly prepared charms for a Nigerian pastor.

Reports gathered that the native doctor was preparing the charm ahead of launch of the Pastor’s church in Umunna, Orlu, Imo state on 27th of a yet to be disclosed month.

The native doctor while making incantations, prayed that the Pastor’s church will attract crowd and miracles that will keep people talking will continue happening.

He also prayed that everyone who comes to the church will be blessed and also bring others to the church.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction as they insist that the two kinds of religion shouldn’t go together.

