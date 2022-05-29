Netizens react to video showing how bikers stormed Seme border to welcome Kunle Adeyanju like a king (Watch)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video showing a Nigerian motorcycle group storming the Seme border to greet Kunle Adeyanju as he entered Nigeria from London has elicited heartwarming reactions.

Kunle Adeyanju was greeted like a king when he finished his charity ride from London to Lagos on Sunday afternoon, May 29.

Upon his arrival, he was cheered by a crowd which also gathered to welcome him.

Meanwhile, it’s noteworthy that Kunle had taken the journey on his motorbike, nicknamed The Eagle, to create awareness and raise funds to end Polio.

Following his arrival, the Nigerian motorcycle group intimated the public about their move to give him a befitting welcome via a tweet that was accompanied with a video.

The tweet reads:

“Today we joined other bikers in Nigeria at the Seme border to welcome and accompany @lionheart1759 in Nigeria Our President, @kaypaluk is seen taking the lead from this angle, in his @FRSCNigeria marshal bib. “#EndPolio #LondonToLagos.”

Watch Video Below

