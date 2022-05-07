Nigerians react to resurfaced video of Wizkid and Davido performing together

A throwback video which was dug up by Nigerians captures a nostalgic moment when superstar singers, Davido and Wizkid were close buddies without any perceived bad blood.

The music stars were performing together at a music event and they had fans all hyped up at the sight of the leading industry young acts.

A part of the clip shows Wizkid even collecting some naira notes from Davido which they both threw in the air.

Davido and Wiz were singing the latter’s hit song; Dance For me with such camaraderie and passion that it sparked some longing for a return to such days.

See reactions;

armani_pounds_d_real_og;Wizkid said let me see some money obo, e no too dey with Wizzy that time nah banky dey give am 200k for show, but abg I no want wahala oh

edobabe_alexb; See as wizkid dey happy as he see Davido

luzando_godson; And it happened again 2018 for their both concerts

emini__robert; Nothing like that kind of energy anymore

callmenky; God I love this

marco_divario; the two together is magical

iam_coker; Can we have this back

modesty_martins; Please this two should just Give us jamz.

hedreez10; No be for this world we go see this two like this again

ontheroad_247; This performance is worth 2 million dollars today

therealforeignface; I didn’t know they where this close before oohh this life self no just balance.