TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car…

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim…

Community flogged us, collected N50k each from us after we were…

Nigerians react to resurfaced video of Wizkid and Davido performing together

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A throwback video which was dug up by Nigerians captures a nostalgic moment when superstar singers, Davido and Wizkid were close buddies without any perceived bad blood.

The music stars were performing together at a music event and they had fans all hyped up at the sight of the leading industry young acts.

A part of the clip shows Wizkid even collecting some naira notes from Davido which they both threw in the air.

READ ALSO

Little girl receives N500k cash gift after dancing happily…

Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for begging…

Davido and Wiz were singing the latter’s hit song; Dance For me with such camaraderie and passion that it sparked some longing for a return to such days.

See reactions;

armani_pounds_d_real_og;Wizkid said let me see some money obo, e no too dey with Wizzy that time nah banky dey give am 200k for show, but abg I no want wahala oh

edobabe_alexb; See as wizkid dey happy as he see Davido

luzando_godson; And it happened again 2018 for their both concerts

emini__robert; Nothing like that kind of energy anymore

callmenky; God I love this

marco_divario; the two together is magical

iam_coker; Can we have this back

modesty_martins; Please this two should just Give us jamz.

hedreez10; No be for this world we go see this two like this again

ontheroad_247; This performance is worth 2 million dollars today

therealforeignface; I didn’t know they where this close before oohh this life self no just balance.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

Community flogged us, collected N50k each from us after we were accused of…

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following…

Man abandons date to settle her bill after she ordered N166,000 worth of food

Lady calls off wedding after her fiance failed to book flight for all her family…

Mercy Eke allegedly fights dirty over former governor, Godswill Akpabio in Akwa…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why I want a toxic relationship – Nigerian comedienne, Datwarrigal opens…

I can no longer continue suffering in this marriage, I need help – Lady…

Nigerians react to resurfaced video of Wizkid and Davido performing together

“Must be a joke” – Reactions as Ubi Franklin announces…

Little girl receives N500k cash gift after dancing happily in front of her…

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Honest keke driver returns a missing phone after using it to snap over 300…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More