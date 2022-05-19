Police woman cries out for help as errant motorist allegedly zooms off with her in his car (Video)

A video making the rounds on the internet captures the moment a female police officer cried out for help as a motorist zoomed off with her.

The police woman had supposedly stopped the car for an unknown fault and had entered the car to command him to go to the station.

To her surprise and horror, the driver zoomed off with her through an unknown route as she began screaming out for help while trying to keep the drivers hand off the steering.

Netizens reacting to the viral video had reacted hilariously as they questioned why she had boarded his car in the first place.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js