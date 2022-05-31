“Princely arrival” – Stephanie Linus and husband welcome second son

Popular Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus has welcomed a bouncing baby with her husband, Linus Idahosa.

Recall the couple had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary a month ago with stunning images.

Taking social media unawares, the 39 year old actress has taken to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her bouncing baby boy.

She wrote:

“A Princely Arrival

With thanksgiving and gratitude to our Heavenly Father, we are delighted to share with you the announcement of the birth of our second son whose arrival has immersed us with unspeakable joy. Indeed, the Lord has blessed us beyond measure and our hearts are filled with eternal gratitude.

Glory be to His name.

Stephanie & Linus”

Fans have taken to her comment section to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their child.