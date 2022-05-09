Sad story of 80-year-old woman who has been abused by husband for over 55 years

A lady identified as Udeh Chigo has narrated sad ordeal of an 80-year-old woman who is still being abused by her husband.

Chigo noted that despite her age, the old woman’s husband still beats her up, till the extent of breaking one of her hands.

Chigo revealed that they brought in the woman to an event, and she recounted how her husband has been beating her for about 55 years and still counting.

“They brought in this almost 80yr old mama with a broken hand. Guess what… Her husband beat her 😭😭😭 Mama said he has been beating her for over 55yrs…I really can’t deal this morning biko.”

Reacting to this, Nigerians have laid curses on the old woman’s husband, while others queried if they do not have kids.