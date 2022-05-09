TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in…

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her…

Sad story of 80-year-old woman who has been abused by husband for over 55 years

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Udeh Chigo has narrated sad ordeal of an 80-year-old woman who is still being abused by her husband.

Chigo noted that despite her age, the old woman’s husband still beats her up, till the extent of breaking one of her hands.

Chigo revealed that they brought in the woman to an event, and she recounted how her husband has been beating her for about 55 years and still counting.

READ ALSO

Drama as Funsho Adeoti calls out actress Mercy Aigbe and…

Heartbroken man narrates how his wife invites her brothers…

“They brought in this almost 80yr old mama with a broken hand. Guess what… Her husband beat her 😭😭😭 Mama said he has been beating her for over 55yrs…I really can’t deal this morning biko.”

Reacting to this, Nigerians have laid curses on the old woman’s husband, while others queried if they do not have kids.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s…

This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have evidence – Korra…

Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to change stylist over ‘poor…

Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her…

Video of man taking coke and mango, sparks reactions

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How a male admirer tried to get my partner’s number at the airport –…

Female military officer was killed before her 10-year-old daughter – Family…

Nigerian Lady Mourns Sister Who Died In Motor Accident

Why I am withdrawing from 2023 Presidential race – Fmr Abia Governor, Orji…

Sad story of 80-year-old woman who has been abused by husband for over 55 years

James Brown’s sister, Gracious blows hot after being accused of stealing…

Trouble looms as Mercy Aigbe peppers first wife, Funsho Adeoti, completely…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More