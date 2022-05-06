Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm as she exposes the misdeed between married women and their co-workers in Lekki

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Sandra Iheuwa, a Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, has raised the alarm, alleging that some married women, particularly those in Lekki, Lagos State, cheat on their husbands.

The former lover of music entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, went on to make the claims on her instastory, alleging that some of these married women have affairs with their coworkers.

In her words:
“The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming. How can a married woman be romancing a cowoker at work. Na wa o.” she wrote.

Sandra’s post follows that of actor Uche Maduagwu, who warned married women in Lagos to protect their men zealously because his female colleagues were hunting for married men.

See her post below;

