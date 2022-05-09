TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared her chat with female friend who stopped her from sleeping over at her boyfriend’s house.

Apparently, the lady who claimed to be stranded, begged her friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s house for two days.

However, her friend was feeling so insecure about everything, and she quickly turned down the offer.

She told her friend that her relationship is not even up to 6months, and asked her if she wants to scatter her relationship.

She further offered to give her enough cash to enable her get a hotel room rather than to go sleep with her boyfriend in his room, while she’s away.

Read screenshots of their conversation which has been going viral online,

