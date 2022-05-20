They want to k!ll me – Mercy Johnson cries out as she reveals her experience

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has lamented over incessant bank charges deducted from her account.

The beautiful mother of four in her recent post claimed that her bank is after her life.

She expressed displeasure over N50 which was deducted from her account while stating that she wants to resort to burying her money in the ground.

She further made a plea for her fans to assist with a shovel for digging the ground.

She wrote:

“I say make I update una say dem don commot #50 naira from my acc again. Meaning say dem no send my papa as nor be him open bank for dem. Abeg who get shovel? Make I withdraw my balance put for hole”.“

I am going to dig a hole To bury my money AC bank wan kill me with deductions #50 naira now now again”.

See the post below: