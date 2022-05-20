Touching video of a man who has spent 40 years inside a basket (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A disabled man identified as Mr. Dominico, has been living in a basket for 40 years ever since he got disabled.

The 60 year old man has been reported to have been sleeping and eating in a basket being taken care of by his parents.

He reportedly lost the use of his legs and hands after successive strange illnesses and given that they are not well-to-do, Dominico’s parents resorted to being his caregivers, daily feeding and taking care of him in general.

Dominico’s 88-year-old father and 81-year-old mother feed and care for him every day due to this his disability.

A video posted by Afrimax confirmed that Dominico was born normal as every other child, had attended school despite his humble background but lost his wellbeing to prolonged illnesses.

One day, it was noticed that one of his legs was r0tting and giving out an offensive smell and it had to be amputated following medical procedures then his fingers suddenly began to peel off.

His parents took him to the hospital for treatment and had to return him home owing to their financial incapabilities. The 60 year old man is their first son. They made him the basket as they could not afford to get him a wheelchair.

