TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything”…

Why every woman must allow their husbands to cheat – Actress, Lisa Kanu hails Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian actress Lisar Kanu has praised Yul Edochie for having a second wife, explaining why polygamy is essential in every household.

The actress began her lengthy video by saying that women do not believe in polygamy and despise hearing the term, but in her opinion, the phrase “one man, one wife” does not exist because such practices are not real. She also stated that no man can do without cheating and that every woman must embrace it.

Lisar emphasised that every man is wired to cheat because naturally no woman can fully satisfy a man. And it is hypocritical for women to think that their husbands have no side chics as it is impossible for any man to stick with a woman.

READ ALSO

Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for begging…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third…

She further called out other actresses who love dating married men but are on social media speaking against Yul Edochie.

She then hailed Yul Edochie for taking a second wife as it shows he is a real and responsible man.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails…

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to sister, Nancy…

“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

Davido’s birthday message to his ex-lover, Chioma sparks reactions…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Why every woman must allow their husbands to cheat – Actress, Lisa Kanu hails…

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for begging Nigerians to buy him…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

You look like Tinubu – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares ‘no makeup’ photos

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

Nigerian Police begins haunt for lady who said she was paid N1.7m to sleep with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More