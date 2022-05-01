Why every woman must allow their husbands to cheat – Actress, Lisa Kanu hails Yul Edochie

Nigerian actress Lisar Kanu has praised Yul Edochie for having a second wife, explaining why polygamy is essential in every household.

The actress began her lengthy video by saying that women do not believe in polygamy and despise hearing the term, but in her opinion, the phrase “one man, one wife” does not exist because such practices are not real. She also stated that no man can do without cheating and that every woman must embrace it.

Lisar emphasised that every man is wired to cheat because naturally no woman can fully satisfy a man. And it is hypocritical for women to think that their husbands have no side chics as it is impossible for any man to stick with a woman.

She further called out other actresses who love dating married men but are on social media speaking against Yul Edochie.

She then hailed Yul Edochie for taking a second wife as it shows he is a real and responsible man.

Watch the video below;