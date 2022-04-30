Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has warned Nigerians to stop meddling in his affairs and focus on the situation of the country.

In a lengthy post which he shared via his Instagram page, he wrote,

“I thank you all for your concern towards my family. The love, concern and support you all have shown me and my family this past few days is overwhelming. Truly appreciated. Thank you. I promise you that all is well and any issue arising in my family I will sort out amicably as it is my personal problem.

For now let’s focus on the general problem that affects us all which is the situation of our country. We have no other country to call out own therefore we must make it work. We pin. We die here”.