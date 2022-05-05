Why I decided to shave my hair – Nancy Isime finally opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular media personality cum actress, Nancy Isime has finally opened up about the reason she shaved off her hair.

The delectable actress in a recent interview, talked about her signature hair style, and why she chose not to allow her hair grow.

Speaking about her decision to shave her head and keep a low cut as her signature style, Nancy said she was hot one day and decided to shave off her hair.

However, after shaving her hair, she looked at herself and realized that she actually looked stunning on low cut.

She said,

“I was hot one day and decided it was time to cut my hair, but I cut it to wear wigs comfortably. After cutting it, I was like, ‘See, babe, oh!’. Deciding to push the envelope further, I met up with my barber, tried a few hair colours, and Voila, a signature look, was born.”

