You don’t have the ability to choose who to fall in love with – Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to Twitter to dish out an advice to his fans about love and relationship.

The controversial father of five in his recent tweet, claimed that no one has the ability to choose who to fall in love with.

According to him, love has a way of making us get attached to anyone it deems fit, and after then, we have no control over the love.

He also claimed that once a person’s heart has chosen a particular girl, there’s nothing that can be done about it.

He stated this while replying Leo Da Silva who advised people to stop falling in love with someone because they feel the person is nice.

See tweets below,

