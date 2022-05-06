“I have been attacked by people who do not understand that every action taken has a root cause” – Yul Edochie laments
Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and director, has lamented the attacks that followed the public unveiling of his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son, Star.
In a recent Instagram post, the movie star stated how qualified he is to be the president of the country, noting that despite being attacked by netizens, he hasn’t fired back, which is a true quality of a leader.
He further hinted at the fact that any action taken has a root cause.
In his words:
“GOD IS PREPARING ME FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL SEAT OF OUR COUNTRY NIGERIA.
.
In the last couple of days I have been insulted by people all over the world who do not know the reasons for my decision.
I have been attacked by people who do not understand that every action taken has a root cause, people who do not live with me and my family therefore they will not know what inspired my action.
.
Have I insulted any of the people insulting me? No.
Have I attacked any of them? No.
I have remained calm.
.
That’s the quality of a leader!!!
.
God is putting me through all of this to prepare me for the Presidential seat of Nigeria.
.
As President I will make good decisions that may not favour certain people, I will provoke the corrupt ones, they will insult me, they will spread negative news about me.
And in the face of it all I will stand firm and unshakeable, I will never react in anger nor attack anyone unjustly.
I will remain focused on the task of rebuilding our country.
.
Dear Nigerians, I am that leader we have all been yearning for!!!
Stand with me and together we will be victorious, come 2023.
It is possible.
.
Be a part of this historic movement.”
