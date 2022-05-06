“I have been attacked by people who do not understand that every action taken has a root cause” – Yul Edochie laments

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and director, has lamented the attacks that followed the public unveiling of his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son, Star.

In a recent Instagram post, the movie star stated how qualified he is to be the president of the country, noting that despite being attacked by netizens, he hasn’t fired back, which is a true quality of a leader.

He further hinted at the fact that any action taken has a root cause.

In his words: