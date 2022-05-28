“You get mind o” – Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife declared herself ‘the happiest girl’ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Judy Austin, the second wife of popular Nollywood actor, elicits mixed reactions when she declares herself the happiest girl she knows.

The news comes just weeks after the thespian faced backlash for destroying Yul Edochie’s home with his first wife.

Taking to Instagram, Judy Austin affirmed the kind of diet she has been on; one she referred to as straight energy while declaring herself the happiest girl ever.

“People get mind ooo.. Person steal person joy, una dey encourage her to keep being herself and be happy..una dey applaud her…

I wish people will experience what they put others through so they can understand better how it feels..,” a concerned user wrote in reply.

