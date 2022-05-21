“You go marry me abi you no go marry?” – Man proposes to girlfriend in a strange way, she reacts (Video)

A cute video has captured the lovely moment a couple decided to spend the rest of their together as husband and wife.

In the video, the young man was seated In a car with his lover when he asked her to marry him.

The lady was heard asking him to repeat what he said over and over. In feign annoyance which was unsuccessful in hiding the joy on his face, he asked her, “you go marry me or abi you no go marry me?” to which the lady responds, “I go marry you!”.

The young man then slipped an engagement ring on her fingers, kissed her and they professed their love for each other while staring at themselves.

See video below: