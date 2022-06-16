2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’ his votes at the ‘right price’ (video)

As the general elections of 2023 approach, popular Nollywood star, Ime Bishop Umoh aka OkonLagos has stated that he will “sell” his votes to any politician willing to give him what he demands.

OkonLagos claimed in a video posted to his Instagram page that politicians are only seen once every four years and that it is good to make a lot of money from them in order to survive until the next election season, when they will come around again begging votes.

OkonLagos stated that he is willing to sell his votes for $1000 per day if the price is right. He said that one year is made up of 365 days, which is multiplied by four years to equal 1,460 days. He stated that he would multiply $1000 by 1,460, resulting in a total of $1,460, 000. He added that he will offer an exchange rate of N500 to a dollar, resulting in a total of N730 million when converted.

This, he claims, will be enough to keep him safe for the next four years, until another politician comes along to ‘buy’ his support.

