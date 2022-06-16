TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being…

2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’ his votes at the ‘right price’ (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

As the general elections of 2023 approach, popular Nollywood star, Ime Bishop Umoh aka OkonLagos has stated that he will “sell” his votes to any politician willing to give him what he demands.

OkonLagos claimed in a video posted to his Instagram page that politicians are only seen once every four years and that it is good to make a lot of money from them in order to survive until the next election season, when they will come around again begging votes.

OkonLagos stated that he is willing to sell his votes for $1000 per day if the price is right. He said that one year is made up of 365 days, which is multiplied by four years to equal 1,460 days. He stated that he would multiply $1000 by 1,460, resulting in a total of $1,460, 000. He added that he will offer an exchange rate of N500 to a dollar, resulting in a total of N730 million when converted.

READ ALSO

“People go die and people go miss” – Music producer, Samklef…

JayPaul’s mother breaks down in tears as she begs fans…

This, he claims, will be enough to keep him safe for the next four years, until another politician comes along to ‘buy’ his support.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

“From housemaid to house wife” – Lady celebrates being wifed-up by…

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

“I will do this life journey over and over again with you” – Obi…

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians donate money, clothes to family of sad-looking schoolboy in viral…

2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’ his votes at the…

“Pregnancy will humble you” – Reactions as lady shares how her body and…

Priscilla Ojo flaunts alleged engagement ring after being rumoured to be dating…

Actress Osas Ighodaro opens up about relationship with Wizkid, spills details

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly uses his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More