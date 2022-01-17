“Let’s fix the boy child” – Okon Lagos cries out, says ritualists are no longer old men but small boys

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh a.k.a Okon Lagos, has urged parents to keep an eye on their male children in order to curtail the rising ritual killings in the country.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comic actor lamented that back in the days, ritualists used to be older men but today they are small boys.

In his words, he wrote:

“Back in the day, money ritualists were older men. Very older men. They had this look, aura and presence that when they appear, you will hear comments like “this one looks like a ritualist.

“Today it is different. Small, Kpingili, kekere, Tiny boys everywhere plucking off eyes and body parts from young girls just to drive Benz. SAD!!! Fix the Boy Child. please!!!”