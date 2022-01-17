TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video…

“Let’s fix the boy child” – Okon Lagos cries out, says ritualists are no longer old men but small boys

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh a.k.a Okon Lagos, has urged parents to keep an eye on their male children in order to curtail the rising ritual killings in the country.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comic actor lamented that back in the days, ritualists used to be older men but today they are small boys.

READ ALSO

“Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are…

Teenagers arrested for attempting to use 14-year-old girl…

In his words, he wrote:

“Back in the day, money ritualists were older men. Very older men. They had this look, aura and presence that when they appear, you will hear comments like “this one looks like a ritualist.

“Today it is different. Small, Kpingili, kekere, Tiny boys everywhere plucking off eyes and body parts from young girls just to drive Benz. SAD!!! Fix the Boy Child. please!!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video of Olakunle…

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Married man laments over his wife’s constant demand for payment before s*x

Drama as groom-to-be impregnates wedding event planner

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Let’s fix the boy child” – Okon Lagos cries out, says ritualists are no longer…

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

Pastor massages his saliva on face of member during service (Video)

“Where do I go? Who do I turn to?” – Singer, Simi laments

‘My husband has never been intimidated by anything about me’ – Actress…

Comedian, MC Edo Pikin and family storms church with big Ram and gifts for…

Romantic moment Toyin Abraham surprised her husband with a private performance…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More