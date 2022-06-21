TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in…

You were much more than my first love – Angel remembers her…

Actress Ada Ameh shows off her son in emotional video

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has shared a video of a man identified as Femi Kayode whom she described as her ‘son’.

The video showed her and her son having a good time as he got her hair done by himself. She captioned the post, “Thank you son @fekikayodeofficial.”

READ ALSO

Her boyfriend called to threaten me – Filmmaker calls…

Please support, we all need each other – Patience…

The actress has been allegedly going through mental health issues and has recently been getting lots of prayers from her fans and well wishers.

However, she recently returned to social media all smiles as she showed of her son who happens to be a hair dresser.

Recall, Ada had cried out through a post she made on her Instagram account few days ago over a pending issue that she was dealing with.

She revealed that she was given a job which she couldn’t deliver because she was battling with a mental issue.

Watch the video she shared below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

You were much more than my first love – Angel remembers her late boyfriend…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

Bobrisky dragged as alleged owner of his N400m house is revealed

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

Bola Tinubu escapes near-death attack in Lagos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Ada Ameh shows off her son in emotional video

Lady cries out after carrying out several ab0rtions for married lover

Lady leaks her chats with boyfriend whom she accused of cheating on her with her…

Bobrisky dragged as alleged owner of his N400m house is revealed

Drama as airport staff refuse to release passengers’ luggage in protest over…

“I’m a wonder child’ – Comedienne, KieKie celebrates self as she turns 32

Eyewitness gives account of what allegedly transpired between the Married woman…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More